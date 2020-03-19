Forehead digital thermometers installed at Panah-Ghas of twin cities

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP):On the directions of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the administration on Thursday installed forehead digital thermometers at all Panah-Ghas of the twin cities for screening those people who were staying for food and overnight stay.

Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Panah-Ghas, Naseem ur Rehman has launched this campaign for impending threat of Coronavirus, at Taramari Chowk Panagah with teams of doctors and administrations of ICT.

On the occasion, he said the government was adopting all possible safety measures to protect people, visiting Panah-Gahs of twin cities for food and overnight stay.

He said as per the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, around 200 face masks distributed among the people who visit Panah-Gahs while five sanitizers had also been installed at each Panah-Gah.

The government had issued a health advisory for safety of the residents and beneficiaries of shelter homes established across the country, he added.

The health advisory containing precautionary measures had been forwarded to volunteers and service providers of Panah Gahs to ensure safety of its dwellers and those visiting its food centers, the prime minister’s focal person said.

Naseem ur Rehman said the administrations of the shelter homes had also been provided audio clips containing information about safety measures against the deadly virus so that they could forward it to every dweller.

He said new sites were being identified to setup more temporary Panah-Gahs to control the rush of people, adding the administration was providing food to 25 persons one time to control rush.

“40 ‘Panah-Gahs’ (shelter-homes) are fully functional in six major cities of the country while 10 are near completion and will soon start facilitating poor, under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” the focal person remarked.

The shelter homes were operating in multiple cities including, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, Faisalabad and Sialkot, he added.

Naseem-ur-Rehman said the shelter homes were fully serving more than 4000 poor people in the Federal Capital on daily basis, by providing breakfast, lunch and dinner.