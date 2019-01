HANGU, Jan 16 (APP)::The security forces on Wednesday killed four suspected terrorists, including a militant ‘commander’, during a raid near

Qazi Pump area in Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Police Control Hangu said, acting on a tip-off, security

forces conducted the raid on a suspected hide-out of terrorists near the Qazi

Pump area. All the four terrorists hiding there were killed in an exchange of

fire with the security personnel.