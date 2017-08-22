Forces committed to get Bajaur rid of militants: Brig Kiani

BAJAUR AGENCY, Aug 22 (APP): Sector Commander of Pakistan Army

North Command Brigadier Amir Kiani Tuesday said the security forces

were committed to rid the agency of militants and anti-social

elements.

Talking to journalists at Bajaur Scouts Headquarters in Khar, he

said peace and normalcy were necessary for socio-economic development

of agency and all-out efforts were being used to keep an exemplary peace

in the region.

He said law and order situation had improved across the agency due

to the joint efforts of security forces and tribesmen.

He said keeping peace and normalcy in the agency was the security

forces’ top priority and no would be allowed to disturb law and order

in the region.

Brig Kiani said a number of mega development projects would be

started soon across the agency, which would be a game changer for the

people who had been deprived of basic facilities since long.

He urged the journalists to help the security forces in improving

the image of Bajaur Agency.

He asked the journalists to work for the welfare of people by

highlighting their problems.

To a question, he said fencing along the border areas in Bajaur

was in final stage.

Senior officials of the security forces and the local administration

including Commandant Bajaur Scouts Col Rehman Qadar and Poltiical Agent

Abdul Amir Khattak, informed the journalist about the ongoing development

activities in agency.