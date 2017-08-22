BAJAUR AGENCY, Aug 22 (APP): Sector Commander of Pakistan Army
North Command Brigadier Amir Kiani Tuesday said the security forces
were committed to rid the agency of militants and anti-social
elements.
Talking to journalists at Bajaur Scouts Headquarters in Khar, he
said peace and normalcy were necessary for socio-economic development
of agency and all-out efforts were being used to keep an exemplary peace
in the region.
He said law and order situation had improved across the agency due
to the joint efforts of security forces and tribesmen.
He said keeping peace and normalcy in the agency was the security
forces’ top priority and no would be allowed to disturb law and order
in the region.
Brig Kiani said a number of mega development projects would be
started soon across the agency, which would be a game changer for the
people who had been deprived of basic facilities since long.
He urged the journalists to help the security forces in improving
the image of Bajaur Agency.
He asked the journalists to work for the welfare of people by
highlighting their problems.
To a question, he said fencing along the border areas in Bajaur
was in final stage.
Senior officials of the security forces and the local administration
including Commandant Bajaur Scouts Col Rehman Qadar and Poltiical Agent
Abdul Amir Khattak, informed the journalist about the ongoing development
activities in agency.
Forces committed to get Bajaur rid of militants: Brig Kiani
