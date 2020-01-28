Footwear exports increase 17% in 1st half of FY 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):The footwear exports from the country witnessed increase of 17.75 percent during the first half of current financial year (2019-20) compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported footwear worth $67.404 million during July-December (2019-20) against the exports of $57.244 million during July-December (2018-19), showing a growth of 17.75 percent, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the footwear products, the exports of leather footwear increased by 12.86 percent as it surged from $ 50.646 million last fiscal year to $57.161 million during the current year.

The canvas footwear exports from the country stood at just $ 0.224 million during the current year against $ 0.051 million during last year, showing increase of 339.22 percent.

Likewise, the exports of all other footwear commodities also rose by 53.03 percent during the period under review as these went up from $6.547 million last year to $10.019 million during the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the footwear exports declined by 2.03 percent during the month of December 2019 when compared to the same month of last year.

The footwear exports during December 2019 were recorded at $11.148 million against the exports of $11.379 million in December 2018.

During the month under review, the leather footwear exports also dipped by 5.40 percent while the export of canvas increased by 720 percent. In addition the exports of all other footwear commodities also increased by 12.59 percent.

On month-on-month, the exports of footwear witnessed increased of 1.12 percent during December 2019 when compared to the exports of $11.025 million in November 2019, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of canvas footwear surged by 547.37 percent and the export of all other footwear by 1.42 percent, however, the exports of leather footwear decreased by 0.05 percent.