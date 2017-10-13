Football exhibition match on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP):A football exhibition match will be played between Iswa Academy and Gladiator Academy on Saturday here at Pakistan Sports Complex.

Muhammad Saad Quershi of Saad Builders will be the chief guest on the occasion and will distribute prizes among the winners.

Chairman Iswa football academy Sharafat Hussain Bukhari said all arrangements of the match has been finalized. “The match will be played between Under-15 players and our aim to promote youth through this match,” he said.