Foolproof security to be provided to international players: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP): Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board

Najam Sethi Tuesday called on Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal.

In a meeting, they discussed restoration of international cricket in

Pakistan besides security arrangements for visiting international players, a statement said.

The interior minister said restoration of international cricket in the

country was a good omen and foolproof security would be provided to the

visiting teams.

He said law and order was conducive for holding sports

events in the country and the government was taking concrete steps for

promotion of sports activities.

Ahsan Iqbal said provision of security to the international players

was government top priority. A comprehensive strategy would be devised for

protection of the players, he added.

He said network of anti-state elements and terrorists had already been

dismantled.

The minister said visits of international teams would help boost

positive image of the country.