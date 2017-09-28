Foolproof security made for security of Muharram processions: CM

GILGIT, Sept 28 (APP): Chief Minister (CM) Gilgit Biltistan Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman has said that foolproof security arrangements have been made to ensure smooth sailing of Muharram processions in the province.

Addressing a meeting here, he said that an atmosphere of peace and harmony has been created due to efforts of the law enforcers, administration and government’s measures.

The Zuljinah processions would be duly protected through CCTV and Drone cameras, he said adding those violating code of conduct would be taken to task as per law of the land. He informed that the LEAs will remain alert to cope with any eventuality.

All the sensitive points have been provided security to avoid the possibility of any mishap.

He said proper code of conduct has been drafted between elders of various sects and will be implemented in an impartial manner. There was total ban on display of arms and ammunition and provocative speeches in the province.

The CM also eulogized the efforts and performance of the law enforcers in the maintenance of peace in the GB. Those trying to pollute the peaceful environment would be dealt with iron hands, he added.