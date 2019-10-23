Foolproof security arrangements to be made for Bangladesh Cricket team

RAWALPINDI, Oct 23 (APP):Security arrangements for the tour of Bangladesh U16 cricket team have been made according to the national and international security SOPs, City Police Officer, (CPO) Muhammad Faisal Rana said on Wednesday.

The CPO expressed these views while addressing a high level meeting of police officers after inspecting the security arrangements for the route of the Bangladesh cricket team to the cricket ground.

He said that foolproof security arrangements had been made for each event from the arrival of the touring Bangladesh team in Pakistan to the matches in Rawalpindi and the departure of the team from Rawalpindi.

The security officials of cricket teams of Pakistan and Bangladesh were given briefing regarding the security arrangements who expressed full satisfactions over the arrangements.

The CPO said that SP Potohar Syed Ali would supervise and monitor the security arrangements 24/7 and the hospitality of people of Rawalpindi for the guest team would be remembered forever.

Faisal Rana said that Rawalpindi police were aware of its responsibilities.