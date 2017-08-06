Food security can be ensured by clamping emergency in agri sector: Prof Niaz

(By Syed Ejaz Ahmed Shah)

RAWALPINDI, Aug 6 (APP): National food security can be

achieved by clamping five years emergency in the agriculture sector,

Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University (PMASAAU) Vice

Chancellor Prof Dr Rai Niaz Ahmed said here Sunday.

“Seeing the population boom and water scarcity, the country

is in dire need of achieving food security and the goal can be

attained through invoking emergency in the agriculture sector,” he

said in an exclusive interview with this news agency.

Dr Niaz, who has long experience in irrigation and agriculture

sectors besides holding post doctoral degrees, said,”Currently we are

celebrating 70th year of Pakistan’s existence and need of the hour

is to pledge for attaining food security.”

The country, he said, had all the resources and capabilities

to achieve the goal easily if the same were tapped and utilized

in an appropriate manner.

He told APP that global water experts had forecast that by

2070 those countries would survive which had already created water

reservoirs and storage in order to tap every drop of the Almighty’s

blessing for its onward use during hour of need.

He said the country was bestowed with a variety of seasons and

weathers and was fully capable of meeting the challenges ahead by

adopting an appropriate and timely approach for securing the future of

coming generations.

Quoting his experiences and educational expertise, Dr Niaz

said that agri yield could go up manifold by adopting a progressive

approach coupled with techniques and skills. “Our large on-farm

experiments have shown results proving that agri yield per acre can

go beyond 200% to 500% by adopting the latest methods and techniques

for irrigation, growing and harvesting.”

He said adoption of “Hybrid” technology was now a history of

the past whereas it was high time to go for advanced methods for

agriculture like “Hydroponics” and “Drip Irrigation” technologies.

By adopting those techniques would not only help boost

yield to 500 times but also get rid of hefty spending on

fertilizers, pesticides and germicides, he added.

He said the university had already started on-farm training

and imparting skills to the growers about advanced agriculture and

if resources were made available that programme could be taken to

the entire country or at least to the provincial level.

Opposing the ongoing practice of sowing wheat in the Potohar

plateau, he said the growers due to inability of proper information,

education and skills had not only been wasting resources but also

loosing hefty returns by planting and sowing inappropriate kinds and

species.

He said they required to plant and sow best suited kinds,

species and varieties according to areas’ soil and environment as

well as irrigation resources to boost their earnings, besides

helping achieve security of the most vital sector.

He pointed out that the region being rain-fed fields required

to concentrate on sowing or planting vegetables or fruit thus

earning better returns. If done so, he said, the region had the

potential to amply meet the requirements of the entire country in

fruit and vegetable sectors.

Dilating future plans, Dr Niaz said the PMASAAU was working

to open up its satellite campuses in Murree, Attock and Khushab with

the major aim to providing skillful hand to help the poor growers of

the respective areas where traditional agri methods were order of the

day.

He said the region had been proven to be the best for

producing citrus, olives, dates, grapes, fig, apple, almond and

variety of vegetables besides good quality tomatoes by adopting

tunnel irrigation, therefore the grower was required to educate to

grow cash crop instead.

He said the university with the aim to make Hydroponic

technology sustainable in the country had set up Institute of

Hydroponic Agriculture (IHA) catering to the needs in training,

research and development and indigenization of equipment and spares.

The IHA, he said, would also help increase and diversify fruit

and vegetables production technology, besides producing high yielding

and better quality products. It would also go a long way in preparing

models for hydroponic vegetables for kitchen gardening.

Dr Niaz holds Post Doctorate degree from Tottori University

Japan, another Post Doctorate Degree from Kyoto University Japan and

PhD in Agriculture Engineering from Iowa State University of the

United States. He joined the PMASAAU back in 2013 as Vice Chancellor

after serving Faisalabad Agriculture University at key positions.