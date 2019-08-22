Food group exports grew by 11.45% in first month of FY 2019-20: SBP

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP):Food group exports from the country during first month of financial year 2019-20 grew by 11.45% as compared the corresponding period of last year.

During the month of July, 2019, the food commodities worth US$408.404 million exported as against US$366.427 million of same month of last year, according the latest data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan.

During the period under review, rice exports grew by US$9.56% as rice worth US$181.565 million exported as compared the exports of US$165.709 million of same month of last year.

During first month of fiscal year 2019-20, basmati rice worth US$74.990 million exported as against US$48.319 million of same month last year which was up by US$55.20%.