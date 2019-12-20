Food exports increase by 16.20%, imports decline by 15.36% in five months

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):Food group exports from the country during first five months of current financial year increased by 16.20% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

Food commodities worth $1.757 billion exported from July-November, 2019-20 as against the exports of $1.512 billion of same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

On the other hand, import of the food commodities into the country during the period under review decreased by 15.36% as it was recorded at $2.088 billion as compared the imports of $2.467 billion of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, on month on month basis, the exports of food commodities registered growth of 16.30% as food products worth $397.708 million exported in November, this year which was stood at $341.975 million of same month of last year.

However, the imports into the country during the month under review increased by 5.14% as it went up to $505.503 million in November this year as against $480.775 million of same month of last year.

In first five months, country fetched $835.863 metric by exporting about 1.601 metric tons of rice as against $603.149 million and 1.555 metric tons of same period last year, which grew by 38.58%.