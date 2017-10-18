Folk Artists welcome Bali Jatti rooftop Theater at Lok Virsa

Islamabad, October 18, (APP):The folk artist lauded National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) for naming it’s theatre as “Bali Jatti rooftop theater”.

“Bali Jatti” was the first artist ever in Pakistan, to have owned a traveling stage theatre. She also worked on several collaborations with Well-known Folk Singer Alam Lohar, though very little of this is available in history books.

Laila Jatti a folk singer said that it is very good decision by the management of Lok Virsa to acknowledge the contribution of renowned folk artist.

She said that such initiative will encourage the new talent to work with more passion in the field of folk music.

Bali Jatti Rooftop Theatre is one of its kind of theaters, located at the heart of Islamabad which offers breathtaking views of the surrounding areas and a fantastic opportunity for stage artists and musicians, to perform and engage urban audience.

Lok Virsa Executive Director, Dr. Fouzia Saeed

said the basic aim of this initiative is to pay tribute and honor the grand master musicians that will feature the next generation of music maestros and meanwhile to keep our current generation aware with the country’s rich culture and traditions.