FOG golfers prevail over Raptors in Friends of Golf Match Play Championship

LAHORE, Jan 28 (APP):Friends of Golf Team representing Royal Palm and captained by Shoaib Shams triumphed over Raptors Team representing Defence Raya in the 18 holes Royal Palm Friends of match play Championship here on Monday at Royal Palm club.

The 32 members winning team, captained by Haris Naseer Such put up a dazzling show to outsmart their opponents in the event which was test and exhibition of golfing skills of the participants.