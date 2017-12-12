Focus on research, innovation vital to spur knowledge-based economy: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology and Defence Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain Tuesday said

focus on quality research and innovation was imperative to spur knowledge-based economy in the country.

Establishment of technology parks, Incubation centers and to promote quality scientific research, are key

priority areas, he stated while chairing a meeting with officials of Pakistan Council for Science and Technology (PCST) at Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST).

The meeting was held to review preparations for the next meeting of National Commission for Science and

Technology (NCST).

The Federal Minister said the ministry was pursuing effective policy measures for promoting research and

innovation in the country and directed the PCST to devise a complete roadmap and a strategic plan to

accelerate Science and Development in the country.

The Federal secretary MoST and other senior officials from PCST and ministry were also present in the

meeting.