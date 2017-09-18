FO summons Swiss envoy over anti Pakistan posters

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP): Switzerland’s Ambassador-designate,

Thomas Kolly was summoned to the Foreign Office on Monday

by Additional Secretary (Europe) Zaheer A. Janjua on the display of anti-Pakistan posters and an insidious paid campaign

against Pakistan.

A strong protest was lodged with the Ambassador on allowing the

use of Swiss territory by elements linked with a

terrorist organization perpetrating terrorism and violence in

Pakistan, said a Foreign Office press release issued here.

It was underlined that these posters had been sponsored by

a terrorist organization proscribed by Pakistan as well as some other countries.

The ambassador was asked to convey to his government,

Pakistan’s strong protest on allowing its space to a terrorist

organization to carry out activities against Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, in contravention of the

UN Charter and international law.

The Swiss Government was urged that as a host country and

a close partner, action should be taken against the perpetrators of

such a malicious campaign.