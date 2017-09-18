ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP): Switzerland’s Ambassador-designate,
Thomas Kolly was summoned to the Foreign Office on Monday
by Additional Secretary (Europe) Zaheer A. Janjua on the display of anti-Pakistan posters and an insidious paid campaign
against Pakistan.
A strong protest was lodged with the Ambassador on allowing the
use of Swiss territory by elements linked with a
terrorist organization perpetrating terrorism and violence in
Pakistan, said a Foreign Office press release issued here.
It was underlined that these posters had been sponsored by
a terrorist organization proscribed by Pakistan as well as some other countries.
The ambassador was asked to convey to his government,
Pakistan’s strong protest on allowing its space to a terrorist
organization to carry out activities against Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, in contravention of the
UN Charter and international law.
The Swiss Government was urged that as a host country and
a close partner, action should be taken against the perpetrators of
such a malicious campaign.
FO summons Swiss envoy over anti Pakistan posters
ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP): Switzerland’s Ambassador-designate,