FO summons Indian envoy to condemn ceasefire violation at LoC

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):Pakistan on Wednesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia here at the Foreign Office and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Indian envoy was summoned by Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Dr Mohammad Faisal over the unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Indian forces on August 13 (Tuesday) in Hot Spring Sector in which a 38-year old innocent civilian Sarfaraz Ahmad, resident of village Laychayal, was martyred, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.