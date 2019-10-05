ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP):The Foreign Office on Saturday completely rejected the comments made by the spokesman of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statements, Kashmir and Pakistan-related issues, advising the neighboring country to face the truth over its actions driven by an extremist ideology and hegemonic designs.
In a press release, the spokesperson for the Foreign Office reminded that exposing India’s egregious behavior and state-terrorism in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was part of Pakistan’s international obligations and their moral responsibility to the Kashmiri victims of Indian repression. “India would be well-advised to keep its lectures on diplomacy and normality to itself. All we would like to stress is, “Physician, heal thyself!” it added.
FO strongly rejects Indian MEA comments
