FO spokesperson urges int’l community to take notice of Indian atrocities in IoK

ISLAMABAD, March 29 (APP): Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees
Zakria has urged international community to take notice of Indian
barbaric activities in Occupied Kashmir valley.
Talking to a news channel, he said Indian occupation forces were
involved in killing of innocent Kashmiris and human rights violations
in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).
He said fencing of border would help control infiltration of
terrorist elements from Afghanistan. Some elements were operating
against Pakistan from Afghan soil, he added.
The spokesperson said Pakistan Army had launched operations
to eliminate terrorism.
To another question, he said Pakistan wanted good relations with
Afghanistan. A strong and peaceful Afghanistan was in the
interest of Pakistan, he added.