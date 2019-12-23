FO Spokesperson rejects news report on KL Summit as speculative & misleading

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP):Foreign Office Spokesperson Ms. Aisha Farooqui on Monday rejected a news report on Kuala Lumpur Summit — published in a local English newspaper,

based on “opinions” by unnamed officials — as “speculative, misleading and self-contradictory”.

The Spokesperson, in a statement, pointed out that the news report betrayed the lack of understanding of exhaustive consultations process involved in the important policy decisions and overlooked the extensive diplomatic outreach at multiple levels undertaken on this subject.

“The insinuation of any gap between various offices is firmly rejected,” the Spokesperson said.