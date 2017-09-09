ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (APP): The government and the people of Pakistan
express their condolence, sympathies over the precious lives were lost and victims due to the powerful earthquake at the southern coast of Mexico.
We stand with the people of Mexico in their hour of grief and pray for
speedy recovery of the injured, the foreign office said in a statemenet here on Saturday.
FO issues condolences over loss of life, victims of Mexico quake
