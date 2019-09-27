FO condoles death of former French president

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP):The Foreign Office on Friday sent message of condolence to the government of France on the death of former French President Jacques Chirac.

“The government and people of Pakistan are saddened to learn about the demise of Mr Jacques Chirac, former president of the French Republic who was a sagacious leader and a great statesman,” the Foreign Office said, citing the condolence message.

The Foreign Office said former President Jacques Chirac played an important role in strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and France.