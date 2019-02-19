ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to step in to defuse tension between Pakistan and India which was fomented by India in the aftermath of baseless allegations over Pulwama attack.
In a letter addressed to the UN secretary general, the Foreign Minister said that India must be asked to conduct an open and credible investigation on Pulwama incident.
FM writes UN to intervene after Indian rhetoric on Pulwama incident
ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to step in to defuse tension between Pakistan and India which was fomented by India in the aftermath of baseless allegations over Pulwama attack.