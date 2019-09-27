FM urges UNSC members to fulfill primary responsibility of int’l peace

NEW YORK, Sep 27 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has called upon the members of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to fulfill their primary responsibility of maintenance of international peace and security.

Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed these views in a meeting with United Kingdom’s Minister of State for the Commonwealth and the United Nations Lord Tariq Ahmad, on the margins of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York late Thursday.

Expressing concern at the deteriorating human rights situation in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K), the Foreign Minister said international outcry and outrage against the Indian atrocities continued to grow stronger with each passing day.