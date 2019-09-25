FM updates Emirati, Irish counterparts on human rights violations in IOJ&K

NEW YORK, Sep 25 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday met his Emirati and Irish counterparts and discussed the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K).

In his separate meetings held in New York on the sidelines of 74th UNGA session, Qureshi apprised Foreign Minister of United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan about the situation in the Occupied Valley and emphasized the need for immediately lifting of curfew and restoration of the fundamental rights of the Kashmiris.