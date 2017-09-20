FM reiterates support for measures to re-energise ECO

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad
Asif Wednesday reiterated Pakistan’s support for energizing the ECO,
through institutional reforms and enhanced trade and connectivity.
He was chairing an Informal Meeting of the Council of
Ministers (COM) of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) on
the sidelines of the General Assembly session.
He also underscored Pakistan’s commitment to promoting
regional cooperation.
The participating ministers exchanged views on regional and
global developments and expressed support for enhanced regional
cooperation in various areas, including inter alia, trade and
investment, transport and communications and energy.
The member states also expressed gratitude to Pakistan for
organizing a successful ECO Summit earlier this year.
The foreign minister also participated in the meeting of the
OIC Contact Group on the Aggression of the Republic of Armenia
against the Republic of Azerbaijan.
He said the ideal of global peace and security could not be
achieved without addressing longstanding issues, including
Palestine, Jammu and Kashmir and Nagorno-Karabakh.
