FM reiterates support for measures to re-energise ECO

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad

Asif Wednesday reiterated Pakistan’s support for energizing the ECO,

through institutional reforms and enhanced trade and connectivity.

He was chairing an Informal Meeting of the Council of

Ministers (COM) of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) on

the sidelines of the General Assembly session.

He also underscored Pakistan’s commitment to promoting

regional cooperation.

The participating ministers exchanged views on regional and

global developments and expressed support for enhanced regional

cooperation in various areas, including inter alia, trade and

investment, transport and communications and energy.

The member states also expressed gratitude to Pakistan for

organizing a successful ECO Summit earlier this year.

The foreign minister also participated in the meeting of the

OIC Contact Group on the Aggression of the Republic of Armenia

against the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He said the ideal of global peace and security could not be

achieved without addressing longstanding issues, including

Palestine, Jammu and Kashmir and Nagorno-Karabakh.