FM Qureshi to visit Iran, Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP):On the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday will leave for Iran and Saudi Arabia.

During his visit to Tehran, the Foreign Minister will meet Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and exchange views on the evolving situation in the Middle East/Gulf region.

He will visit Riyadh on 13 January to hold talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and consult on the issues of regional peace and stability, the Foreign Office in a press release said. “The recent developments seriously endanger peace and security in an already volatile region and underscore the need for immediate and collective efforts for a peaceful resolution,” it added.

During these visits, the Foreign Minister will share Pakistan’s perspective on the current situation, stress the imperative of avoiding any conflict, underscore the importance of defusion of tensions, and stress the need for finding a diplomatic way forward.

Qureshi will convey Pakistan’s readiness to support all efforts that facilitate resolution of differences and disputes through political and diplomatic means.