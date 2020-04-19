FM Qureshi terms EECP as biggest relief package for deserving

MULTAN, Apr 19 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said that Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme (EECP)was one of the biggest relief package for the poor in the country’s history.

He expressed these views during visiting Ehsaas Emergency Cash Centres at Manzoorabad and Qasimpur Colony. Foreign Minister Qureshi inspected the procedure for provision of financial assistance to the poor and expressed satisfaction in this regard.

“Under this financial assistance programme, Rs 144 billions are being distributed among 12.5 million families. The people are given assistance without any political affiliation. The programme is transparent through digital system”, Qureshi remarked.

Multan was at top in terms of distribution of financial assistance in Punjab so far as Rs 1.36 billions have been distributed among the people, he maintained and also appreciated performance of Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak and his team for incomparable work.

He said that Multan quarantine was also one of the biggest facility in the country. The city’s quarantine facility has honoured to host zaireen (pilgrims), hailing from across the country.

Lauding the efforts of local administration, Qureshi stated that he would inform Prime Minister Imran about performance of Multan as it remained on top to serve zaireen.

He advised people to follow social distancing and avoid shaking hands.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak briefed Foreign Minister about Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme in the city. He informed that a total of 25 centres were established to disburse cash among people. During first phase, they provided cash to 100,358 families. In second phase, the financial assistance was being given to 37961 persons.

However, Punjab Information Technology Board was preparing lists of affectees for provision of assistance under Insaaf Imdad Programme. He disclosed that they also initiated a programme to provide assistance to masses at their doorstep.

After closure of these cash counters, the deserving people could get financial assistance from banks concerned through biometric verification, he concluded.