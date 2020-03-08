FM Qureshi terms Afghan peace deal golden opportunity for peace

MULTAN, Mar 08 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi on Sunday termed the Afghanistan peace deal a golden opportunity to move towards peace.

Talking to mediaperson after inauguration of newly constructed road at Timber Market here, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said few elements were trying to spoil peace

agreement, adding, they should not be allowed to succeed so that this golden opportunity is availed for sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

He said that there were some information about development on the issue of release of prisoners. He said after successful resolution of the issue, the Afghan Intra dialogues on table would be the next session of peace deal.

He said everyone has condemned Kabul attack which is a good sign, adding that the same spirit was needed in future to bring ease in lives of the people of Afghanistan.

To a question about Former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, FM Qureshi said court allowed him (Nawaz Sharif) to go abroad for medical treatment.

He said Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was asked to keep informing government’s

medical board about his treatment but he had not followed the instructions of court.

He said government has informed the court and waiting for court’s decision.

He appreciated people of Bangladesh for registering their protest against torture, killing and losses of the Indian Muslims during the recent brutal spell in which Muslims were

being killed and tortured in presence of the Indian police.

He said Supreme Leader of Iran has also expressed concern on the ongoing situation in India while people of Afghanistan have also expressed solidarity with the Muslims of India by staging protest.

FM Qureshi maintained that not only Muslims but the Christians were also being tortured in Bangalore (India). He urged the international community to play role for controlling

violence against Muslims fearing that it could be expanded all over the india.

He said Indian Prime Minister Narindra Modi was going to pay visit of Europe on March 13 but the members of European Union have cancelled the visit by keeping in view the public protest against Modi.

He said the government is committed to establish South Punjab as separate province but have not clear majority to pass resolution.

He said it has been decided in a meeting to seek support from other parties for the purpose. He said the government has decided to establish a sub-secretariat in South

Punjab to facilitate people of the areas, however, few parliamentarians wanted the establishment of secretariat in Bahawalpur and few in Multan.

Foreign Minister added that general secretary Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) sent a special envoy to Pakistan which met with all leaders.

He said the envoy visited different areas of the country and also Azad Kashmir and met with the prime minister of Azaad Kashmir.

The envoy would submit a detailed report to general secretary OIC about the facts. He asked OIC to take notice of ongoing curfew in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and play a vital role to end curfew and communication black out in IOJ&K.

He said American President Doland Trump has appreciated Pakistan for fighting against terrorism and sacrifices of Pakistani people in the war against terror during his recent visit to India.

FM Qureshi stated that European Union has extended Pakistan’s GSP plus status for another two years which is victory of foreign policy of the government.

He said extension of GSP Plus status would increase country’s export. He said the inflation has been decreased to 11.4 percent from 14.6 percent, adding that efforts were being made to bring more decrease in it. He said there would be labour council and village council in the new local body law.

Responding to yet another query, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi said there was some development on release of Dr Afia Siddique and assured that efforts would continue for the purpose.

To another question, FM Qureshi said Islam had given various rights to women and protection of their rights must be top priority of everyone.

He said women were part of every department including army, police, education and other even in politics.

Answering a question on Corona Virus, he said Pakistani students in China were safe and were being offered with different facilities by the government of China.

He said government has taken various measures to prevent corona attack in the country including closing of boarder with Afghanistan and Iran.

He said international organizations have appreciated the measures taken by the government against corona virus.

He said not even a single case of death by corona virus has been reported so far in the country.

On the occasion, the local traders informed the foreign minister about rising incidents of dacoity and robbery in the city.

In response he assured them that he would talk to Regional Police Officer and City Police Officer to ensure comprehensive crack down against criminals involved in such activities.