ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi strongly condemning the bomb blast in Quetta on Monday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

He described the blast as a heinous effort of the enemy to disturb peace and stability and said the government shared the pain of affected families and stood with them in this hour of grief.

The Foreign Minister prayed for the souls of martyred and for early recovery of those injured in the blast.