FM Qureshi pays rich tributes to late MPA Mazhar Abbas

MULTAN,Jan 17 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi paid glowing tributes to late PTI MPA Malik Mazhar Abbas Raan, saying he was a humble person, always committed to serve people and worked hard to meet their genuine needs.

He said people loved him and that was why huge crowd turned up to attend his funeral prayers and termed the huge gathering in Qadirpur Raan largest for any funeral so far. He was talking to media after the Namaz-e-janaza.

“Mazhar’s sudden death was tragic loss not only to his family, people of constituency but for all of us”, he said adding that the vacuum created after his death could hardly be filled.