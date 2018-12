ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi reached Tehran on Monday to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart Dr Javad Zarif and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran as part of the government’s policy of outreach in the neighbourhood.

It was Foreign Minister Qureshi’s first official visit to Iran during which he was accompanied by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.