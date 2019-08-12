FM Qureshi in AJK capital on Eid day to show solidarity with Kashmiris

MUZAFFARABAD, Aug 12 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday arrived here in the capital city of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir as the country celebrated Eid-ul-Adha.

The foreign minister offered Eid prayer here where he was received by Prime Minister of AJK Sardar Farooq Haider, on his arrival.

He, along with the leaders from different political parties who also arrived there to support the cause, prayed for salvation of the Kashmiri brethren from the Indian atrocities they had been bearing since decades and for their freedom.