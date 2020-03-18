FM Qureshi goes into self-isolation as precaution against Covid-19

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday moved into self-isolation as a precaution against Covid-19 soon after his return from China.

Qureshi, who accompanied President Dr Arif Alvi during the two-day official visit to Beijing from March 17-18, will remain in isolation at his residence in Islamabad for a required period of time.

The foreign minister in a statement said he was advised by health experts to undergo a Coronavirus test after five days.

He said he would maintain social-distancing even from his family members and children as a safety measure.

Self-isolation is an effective precautionary measure to protect other people from contracting Covid-19.