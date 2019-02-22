FM Qureshi calls Turkish counterpart; briefs him on situation after Pulwama incident

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday called his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavusoglu to thank him for Turkey’s steadfast support to Pakistan on a range of issues, which reflected the commitment of Pakistan and Turkey to stand by each other.

Briefing the Turkish Foreign Minister on the situation after the Pulwama incident, the Foreign Minister during the telephonic conversation stated that Pakistan had asked India to share any actionable information it had enabling Pakistan to help in the investigation.