FM Qureshi, British Secretary of State discuss regional peace, security

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi received a telephone call from British Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Jeremy Hunt, on Wednesday evening.

The two Foreign Ministers discussed the situation of regional peace and security in the aftermath of the Indian aggression.

This was Secretary of State Hunt’s second telephone call to the Foreign Minister in the last three days, a Foreign Office statement issued here Thursday said.

Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed the British Secretary of State on the Indian aggression against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan.