FM Qureshi briefs Belgian Deputy PM on regional peace & security

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday spoke to Didier Reynders, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belgium on telephone.

The Foreign Minister briefed his Belgian counterpart on the latest situation of peace and security in the region, especially in the aftermath of Wednesday’s Indian aggression across the Line of Control, a Foreign Office statement issued here said.

He said that Pakistan had responded in self-defence.

However, further escalation was not an option, he added.