ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday advised the Indian government and leaders to avoid war mongering mantra and de-escalate the tensions created in the aftermath of Pulwama incident, besides halting the continuing atrocities against the Kashmiri people in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).
The foreign minister, in a statement before media, warned the Indian government against even thinking of a misadventure and reminded that the whole Pakistani nation, leadership, political parties and armed forces were united.
FM Qureshi advises India to shun war hysteria, stop aggression against Kashmiris
