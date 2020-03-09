FM pays tribute to Col Mujeebur Rehman Shaheed

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (APP):Paying tribute to the unmatched sacrifices of the armed forces of Pakistan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday said the successful anti-terror operation to foil the nefarious designs of terrorists in district Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, was another manifestation of the valour and professionalism of the armed forces.

According to a press release, the foreign minister lauded the role of armed forces of Pakistan in the elimination of terrorism.

He paid tribute to late Colonel Mujeebur Rehman, who embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) during the operation, and said the brave officers like him were the pride of nation and the whole nation saluted them.

Qureshi also prayed for the high ranks of Colonel Mujeebur Rehman Shaheed in Jannah and for grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.