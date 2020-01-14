FM meets Oman’s new ruler to condole Sultan Qaboos’ death

MUSCAT, Oman, Jan 14 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday met the new ruler of Oman Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said and condoled with him the death of his predecessor Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.

Qureshi expressed grief and sympathy on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan on passing away of Sultan Qaboos and paid him tribute as a “prudent and peace-loving ruler”.

“The death of Sultan Qaboos is a loss for Oman as a great ruler and for Pakistan as a sincere and trust-worthy friend,” he said.

The foreign minister said Oman witnessed exemplary success and progress under the rule of Sultan Qaboos.

He offered fateha for the departed soul of Sultan Qaboos to rest in eternal peace.

Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Bin Said expressed desire to further strengthening relations with Pakistan in future.

Qureshi flew into the Oman’s capital on Monday night direct from Saudi Arabia after Iran, where he met the leadership of both countries to discuss ways to diffuse tension in the region.