FM grieves martyrdom of soldiers in aircraft crash

ISLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday expressed grief over the death of two pilots in a crash of Pakistan Army’s trainer aircraft near Gujrat.

The foreign minister prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace and for grant of fortitude to the bereaved families.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the aircraft Mushshak crashed Monday morning during a routine training mission and resulted into death of instructor pilot Major Umer, a resident of Gujrat, and trainee pilot Lieutenant Faizan, a resident of Kalar Kahar, Chakwal.