ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday expressed sorrow over loss of lives in a passenger aircraft crash in Kazakhstan.

“In this hour of grief, the government and people of Pakistan stand with their Kazakh counterparts,” the Foreign Minister said in a condolence message following the incident.

Kazakh career Bek Air crashed this morning soon after takeoff from the Almaty airport, leaving a number of passengers dead and injured.