FM gets briefing on functioning of crises management unit

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday visited different sections of the Crises Management Unit established at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Director General of the unit, Salman Athar briefed the foreign minister about the performance of the cell, a press release said.

The foreign minister reviewed complaints received by the cell and said that they were making efforts for the immediate return of Pakistani expatriates waiting at different airports of the world.

He stressed that the whole nation through their joint efforts would have to face the challenge of coronavirus and added it was a testing time.

Qureshi expressed the resolve that with faith and spirit, they would succeed in defeating the pandemic.