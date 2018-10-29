FM for enhanced trade, economic cooperation with EU

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday called for enhanced trade and economic cooperation with the European Union to help Pakistan optimally benefit from the GSP Plus Scheme.

Talking to a delegation of the European Parliament’s South Asia Delegation led by Ms. Jean Lambert, Chairperson here at the Foreign Office, the foreign minister expressed satisfaction over the positive growth in Pakistan-EU relations and called for increase in Parliamentary exchanges, besides building linkages through cultural and educational exchanges and people to people contacts, a statement from the Foreign Office said.

The two sides also discussed global and regional issues of mutual interests.

The Foreign Minister briefed MEPs on Pakistan’s approach towards promoting regional peace and prosperity.

He also highlighted the recent wave of grave violations of human rights by the Indian security forces in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and urged the EU Parliament to take a public position on UN Human Rights Commissioner’s report on Jammu and Kashmir.

The EU delegation acknowledged the progress made by Pakistan in political and economic spheres, especially in democracy, counter-terrorism and human rights domains.

The delegation assured continued cooperation with the government in its future endeavors.