FM establishes dedicated Public Diplomacy Consultative Group

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (APP):As part of the Foreign Office reform initiatives, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday established a dedicated Public Diplomacy Consultative Group.

Comprising eminent scholars, field specialists and former Ambassadors, the Group will consult and advise the Foreign Minister on various aspects of public diplomacy including projecting and promoting Pakistan’s rich cultural, literary, sports and performing arts heritage.

Additional working groups and committees will be established to spearhead initiatives in the priority areas of Digital Diplomacy, Cultural Diplomacy and Sports Diplomacy, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

The Group’s membership includes Federal Minister for National History and Literary Heritage, and Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood; former senator Javed Jabbar; Ambassador Zamir Akram, Ambassador Tasnim Aslam, Ambassador Shahid Kamal, along with Emran Akhtar, Sheherzade Alam and Selina Rashid.

Director General National Assembly and Senate Affairs, Shakeel Asghar will act as the ex-officio focal persons.

The establishment of the Consultative Group on Public Diplomacy was the latest in a series of reform measures, to bring focused attention to key areas of policy.

Earlier, the Advisory Council on Foreign Affairs was set up to conduct independent research on foreign policy issues.

“Vision Foreign Office” was another platform aimed at inspiring thought leadership, by promoting a marco-vision amalgamating innovative ideas with technology, establishing a digital landscape and mainstreaming transparent and modern means of communication.

“FM Connect” was yet another series of curated monthly round tables, providing a unique platform for focused discussions among diverse stakeholders and thought leaders within and outside Pakistan.

Encapsulating the spirit of openness, meritocracy and innovation, the “FM Direct” App broke fresh ground in digital communication.

The reform measures are being undertaken in pursuance of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of further enhancing, modernizing and expanding efficacy of Pakistani diplomatic apparatus to meet the demands and challenges of twenty-first century diplomacy.