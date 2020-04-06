FM calls for region-wide pooling of research efforts to combat Covid-19

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday called for pooling of region-wide research capabilities to combat Coronavirus for effective coordination in relief and containment efforts.

In a telephonic conversation with Secretary General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Vladimir Norov, Foreign Minister Qureshi said in order to strengthen regional cooperation in South Asia in the wake of the pandemic, Pakistan had proposed a video conference of SAARC Health Ministers to learn from each other’s experiences.

The Foreign Minister briefed the Secretary General on the measures being taken by Pakistan to contain Covid-19 pandemic.

He said Pakistan attached high importance to SCO as its member states comprised more than 40 percent of the world population and accounted for a quarter of global GDP.

At a time when the entire world was facing this challenge, coordinated

efforts through SCO platform were essential to adopt an effective strategy

to control the pandemic, he added.

Qureshi said China was providing valuable support to Pakistan in dealing with the pandemic.

Underlining that China had led the way in effective containment, and a lot could be gained from the Chinese experience, the Foreign Minister

appreciated SCO Secretariat’s role in disseminating timely information

on China’s effective response to the pandemic.

The Foreign Minister also lauded the Russian initiative to hold a video

conference of the Experts of Health Ministries of SCO member states on

April 1, 2020.

Alluding to the adverse socio-economic ramifications of the crisis, Foreign

Minister Qureshi highlighted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call for debt relief

and restructuring for developing countries and said that he had discussed

this issue with other leaders including the Secretary General of UN, the

Secretary General of OIC and his counterparts from European countries.

He expressed the hope that SCO would play an effective role in taking

the proposal forward through its own platform.

The SCO Secretary General thanked the Foreign Minister for the call.

He expressed appreciation for the Prime Minister’s proposal for debt relief

and restructuring for developing countries and said that financial support

for developing countries was the need of the hour.

The Secretary General conveyed his best wishes to the Government and

people of Pakistan in successfully facing the challenge posed by the pandemic

and reiterated his resolve to utilize all possible means to ensure effective use

of SCO in coordinating efforts of Member States to combat the pandemic.

The Foreign Minister invited the SCO Secretary General to visit Pakistan

as soon as the situation permitted, which he accepted.