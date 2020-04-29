FM, British High Commissioner exchange views on COVID-19, regional, international matters

ISLAMABAD, Apr 29 (APP):British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on important regional and international matters including the situation of coronavirus pandemic.

The foreign minister while expressing deep grief and shock over the loss of lives in Britain due to COVID-19 expressed solidarity with the British government and people.

He also lauded the spirit and services of doctors and para medical staff from across the world in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The British High Commissioner thanked the Foreign Minister for facilitating the repatriation of British citizens, stranded in Pakistan, to UK in the wake of situation arising out of coronavirus.

Dr. Turner also lauded the Pakistan government for its effective measures to check the spread coronavirus pandemic in the country.