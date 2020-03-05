FM-101 to broadcast interview of president, first lady on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, Mar 05 (APP):A special interview of President Dr Arif Alvi and First Lady Samina Alvi will be aired by FM 101 channel of Radio Pakistan in its programme ‘Radio Café’ on Saturday (March 7) at 10 pm. The two guests in the interview spoke on various issues.

President Arif Alvi highlighted the democratic government’s steps to empower women, and stressed to ensure the provision of hereditary rights to them.

First Lady Samina Alvi, while emphasizing the importance of education, said women were an integral and useful part of the society and paying special attention to the education of girls was an important part of the time. She urged the women to play an active role in child training and household affairs.

She mentioned her efforts to raise awareness of breast cancer and to educate children with disabilities. “We need to participate more in social work for the development of the country.”

Responding to a question regarding hobbies, the president said he was fond of reading and music, while the first lady declared her love for gardening and flowers.

They discussed several other important issues that the audience would be able to hear in the interview, which was conducted by Farooq Adil and Shamim Anjum.