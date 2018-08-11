Floral show to mark Independence day in London High Commission inaugurated

LONDON, Aug 11 (APP):A floral show was held at Pakistan High Commission London on Friday afternoon,

to celebrate the Independence day of Pakistan.

The show, organized by Floral Art Society of Pakistan (FASP)(Peshawar Chapter) in

collaboration with the high commission, was inaugurated by Pakistan High Commissioner

to the United Kingdom Sahebzada Ahmed Khan at the premises of the high commission.

A large number of British Pakistani families attended the show.

The overarching principle of Floral Art Society of Pakistan (FASP) was to promote

peace and spirituality through the beauty of flowers, as flowers in Pakistan are given as

a symbol of peace as well as conventional sympathy.

The other mission of FASP was to encourage creativity and excellence in floral designing.

Flowers are also used at wedding ceremonies and other happy occasions.

Floral art experts Mrs.Farida Tariq Nishtar, Ms.Samia Hamayun, Ms.Rukhsan Aziz,

Ms.Nusrat Bilal and Ms.Humaria Babar displayed floral art designs at the exhibition

which was appreciated by the High Commissioner and the visitors of the show.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to UK, Sahebzada Ahmed Khan

said that such kind of activities help promote friendship and termed it as “Ikebana diplomacy”.

He wellcomed the participants of the exhibition who had come to UK from Peshawar which

is also called city of gardens and FASP (Peshawar chapter ) has exhibited a flora show in London ,

in connection with independence day calebrations of Pakistan.

The High Commissioner said that floral show would help further promote the bilateral

relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

He said last week ,Pakistan High Commission London organized Sport event of

wrestlers and called it as “Sports diplomacy” in which a British wrestler participated and

also organized a seminar on role and contribution of religious minorities in Pakistan’s development.

In her address of welcome , Farida Tariq Nishtar thanked Sahebzada Ahmed Khan for his

support and cooperation in organizing a floral art exhibition in the High Commission premises.

She also highlighted the objectives of the exhibition with special reference

to mark the independence day of Pakistan.

The Floral show will continue till August 14.