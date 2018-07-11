Flood of people turned up at Haroon Bilour’s funeral at Wazir Bagh

PESHAWAR, Jul 11 (APP):Flood of people turned up at Wazir Bagh for offering funeral of Shaheed Haroon Bilour who died late Tuesday night when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a corner meeting of Awami National Party (ANP) at Yakatoot area of Peshawar city.

The blast claimed 21 lives, mostly of youngsters, and injured around 62 others out of whom several are in critical condition. Funeral of Haroon Bilour was offered at 5:00 p.m on Wednesday.

Funerals of other victims of the suicide attack were taken out from different areas of the city through out the day.

A pal of gloom has enveloped Peshawar city over the loss of 21 lives including of Haroon Bilour who was popular among people because of his genial behavior.

Strict security measures were taken at the site of funeral and people were allowed to enter ground for offering funeral after body search.

People from cross sections of society across the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir arrived for attending the last rituals of Haroon Bilour.

Apart from ANP leadership and workers, leaders and members of other political parties also joined the gathering to pay tribute to slain Haroon Bilour.

Prominent among those who attended the funeral including former

Chief Ministers KP including, Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao and Amir Haider Hoti,

Former Information Minister KP, Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Former Health Minister KP and PPP leader, Syed Zahir Ali Shah, ANP leader and former Minister for Primary Education KP, Sardar Hussain Babak and others.

It merits a mention here that late Haroon Bilour is son of late Bashir Bilour who was also leader of ANP and had embraced martyrdom due to his bold and brave stance against militancy and radicalization in 2012.

Bashir Bilour was also targeted in a suicide bomb blast at Dhaki Nal Bandi near Qissa Khawani bazaar after attending a party meeting.