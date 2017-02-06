Flight safety a collective responsibility: CAS

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman on Monday terming flight safety as collective responsibility said ‘We need to train and empower people at all levels to achieve uncompromising standards that would ultimately result in better flight safety.”

Addressing a seminar on Aviation Safety, the CAS said “It is heartening that aviation industry is flourishing in Pakistan”.

“Certainly, safe operations will always remain paramount for the continued progress of the industry and forums like these afford rare opportunities for linking together, sharing ideas as well as benefitting from each other’s experience.”

Pakistan Air Force in collaboration with Royal Aeronautical Society had arranged seminar on the topic of Aviation Safety in Pakistan.

Air Marshal (Retd) Salim Arshad, President Royal Aeronautical Society Pakistan also attended the seminar.

Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Support) delivered the opening address and highlighted the salient features of the activity.

Senior serving and retired PAF Officers, select notables from aviation industry and students from various educational institutions attended the seminar.

Speakers shared their views on contemporary issues related to aviation safety and made presentations on different aspects of Air Safety during the seminar.

Presentation was delivered by Captain Mohsin Ausaf on the topic of “Aviation safety in Pakistan in comparison with other countries”.

Another presentation on the topic of “Need for regional aircraft accident investigation organization in South Asia” was made by Syed Naseem Ahmed.

Luqman Rasheed gave a presentation on the topic of “Aviation safety culture with analytical comparison to major airline operators”. Yet another presentation was given by Lt Col (Retd) Shoukat Ibrahim regarding “Flight data monitoring as a part of accident prevention programme”.

An informative presentation on the topic of “Aviation accidents and their investigation process” was given by Squadron Leader Fahad Masood.

Presentation on “Invisible gaps in aviation safety” was given by Squadron Leader (Retd) Noushad Anjum.